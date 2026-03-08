Teen accused of breaking into and trying to steal a car in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — The Burien Police Department arrested a teen and is looking for another – accused of trying to break into and steal someone’s car.

It happened on the evening of March 5.

Someone called 911, saying they were watching two boys trying to get into the car.

Law enforcement showed up a few minutes later – and saw the boys inside the car, holding flashlights under the steering column.

One of them saw police—and officers say the pair ditched their tools in the car, and ran off.

Law enforcement caught up to one of the boys and he’s since been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

The other managed to get away. If you know anything that may help track down the second boy, call Burien police at (206) 296-3311.

©2026 Cox Media Group