Target reducing prices on five thousand everyday items this summer

On Monday, Target Corporation announced that it would lower the prices on five thousand frequently shopped items throughout the summer.

Target recently lowered the price on 1,500 items and plans to reach its goal of five thousand items by the end of the summer.

Target lists frequently shopped items such as milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food, and more.

“We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more,” Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials, and beauty officer at Target said. “Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs.”

Shoppers can expect to see immediate savings.

According to Target, the lower prices will vary between stores and products.





