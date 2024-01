Scary moments Monday morning for residents of Tapps Island in Pierce County.

Firefighters from East Pierce Fire were called to a liquid chlorine spill in the 19000 block of 36th Street East, just outside of Bonney Lake.

Residents from one home were evacuated, while hazardous materials crews shut off water and power to locate the spill.

After about an hour, crews were able to isolate the spill and confirm there was no water contamination.

Tapps Island Chlorine Spill (East Pierce Fire Rescue)

