Tanker truck driver injured in Renton rollover crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff
RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department (RPD) says a tanker truck rolled over near Garden Avenue North and North 8th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was injured and brought to the hospital, according to RPD.

Officials closed the roadway for several hours as crews worked to bring the truck right-side up.

The roadway reopened at around 2:40 p.m.

