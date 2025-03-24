Tacoma’s South 21st Street closing for several weeks

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

South 21st Street in Tacoma will shut down from Jefferson Avenue to Pacific Avenue starting Wednesday as part of the Prairie Line Trail Project, city officials said. The closure is expected to last six to eight weeks.

The project aims to connect Tacoma’s waterfront to downtown through a network of local and regional trails. According to the city’s website, the initiative will complete a key link in Tacoma’s non-motorized transportation system.

“Traversing the steep hills of Tacoma is a challenge,” the website noted. “The gentle grade of this former rail corridor provides an easier walking and cycling alternative. Construction of this multi-use path includes wayfinding, lighting, stormwater improvements, landscaping, public art, and amenities. This phase of the project will transform the stretch of the former BNSF rail line between South 21st Street and South 25th Street.”

The I-705/SR509 interchange near Pacific Avenue will remain open.

Detours will be in place.

©2025 Cox Media Group