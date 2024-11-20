Tacoma’s The Rock pizza restaurant reopens after rodent infestation

TACOMA, Wash. — The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Tacoma reopened Wednesday, after crews were busy deep cleaning the restaurant.

The Tacoma Pierce County Health Department shut the location down Nov. 13 for a rat infestation.

According to the inspection report, there were rodent droppings under and on equipment, they discovered a chewed-through bag of flour and found black flies in the kitchen.

To reopen, the restaurant had to remove all food debris and grease buildup in the facility, all surfaces were thoroughly cleaned, and a certified pest control operator came out to do a mass catching and treatment.

All single-use items like paper liners and pizza boxes that were contaminated were thrown out, and all utensils, cutting boards, and pizza paddles were sanitized.

The restaurant also had to pass a pre-opening inspection before any food could be prepped.

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza has seven locations in Washington: Covington, Federal Way, Lacey, Lake Tapps, Puyallup, Renton, and Tacoma.

©2024 Cox Media Group