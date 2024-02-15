Tacoma’s Hylebos Bridge closed to daytime traffic for at least 2 weeks during repairs

TACOMA, Wash. — If you use the Hylebos Bridge in the Tacoma Tideflats area, you may have to take another route.

Starting Thursday, the bridge off East 11th Street is closed to vehicles daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crews are repairing a fender that was damaged when it was hit by a shipping vessel last October.

During the repairs, the bridge will be locked in the open position so crews can work in the water.

The closure is expected to last for at least two weeks.

The bridge will be open during the evening and night hours.

For more information about the project, follow this link.

