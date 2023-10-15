Hylebos Bridge in Tacoma Tideflats damaged by passing boat

TACOMA, Wash. — The Hylebos Bridge in the Tacoma Tideflats was damaged Friday morning when a boat hit one of the fenders while traveling through the channel.

Earlier this morning, the Hylebos Bridge (located off East 11th Street in the #Tacoma Tideflats) had damage from a boat to one of the main fenders that protects the bridge through the channel. {Thread} pic.twitter.com/5bTatc3zas — City of Tacoma (@CityofTacoma) October 13, 2023

The fender served its intended purpose of protecting the bridge from passing boats but was damaged.

Staff is assessing the extent of the damage but confirmed that the bridge will continue to remain operational.

No damage was done to the bridge structure itself.

©2023 Cox Media Group