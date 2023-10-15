Local

Hylebos Bridge in Tacoma Tideflats damaged by passing boat

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — The Hylebos Bridge in the Tacoma Tideflats was damaged Friday morning when a boat hit one of the fenders while traveling through the channel.

The fender served its intended purpose of protecting the bridge from passing boats but was damaged.

Staff is assessing the extent of the damage but confirmed that the bridge will continue to remain operational.

No damage was done to the bridge structure itself.

