13 indicted in alleged ‘significant’ Western Washington drug trafficking conspiracy

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Tuesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 13 indictments after hundreds of pounds in drugs and dozens of guns were seized in Western Washington.

On Tuesday law enforcement seized over 26 pounds of meth, 14,000 fentanyl pills, around a pound of cocaine and 42 guns.

This was after taking 130 pounds of fentanyl pills, 178 pounds of meth, 46 pounds of cocaine and 11 guns in previous related operations.

Western Washington drug trafficking conspiracy 2

“Drugs and guns are a dangerous combination and this group had large amounts of both, posing a grave threat to Western Washington, “said David. F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division.

10 of the 13 are in custody. They are from Seattle, Kent, Renton, Federal Way, Tacoma and Enumclaw.

“These defendants were brazenly bringing large loads of drugs to western Washington and didn’t hesitate to arm themselves with high-powered firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Gorman.

Western Washington drug trafficking conspiracy 3

