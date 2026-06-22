Tacoma’s free summer meal program for kids returns with new locations

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Parks Tacoma is bringing back its free summer meal program this year. The program provides free sack lunches to kids 18 and younger, offered Monday through Friday, starting June 22 and running through Aug. 28, except for July 3.

The summer program addresses potential food insecurity for families when schools are closed and no longer provide weekday breakfast and lunch. According to Parks Tacoma, nearly 60% of children enrolled in Tacoma Public Schools qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Last year, Parks Tacoma distributed 18,686 meals in Tacoma, accounting for 18.9% of meals distributed throughout all of Pierce County.

Lunch typically consists of a sandwich on wheat bread or a hoagie roll with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayonnaise condiment packets. Meals also include either a piece of fresh fruit or a fruit cup and low-fat milk. Low-fat chocolate milk will be offered on Thursdays and Fridays this year.

Meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and must be eaten on site. The program sites also offer play equipment and spraygrounds. Parks Tacoma staff will provide on-site programming, including games and activities, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. before lunch service.

Community Market Resource Fairs, presented by Coordinated Care, will also be held during the Summer Meal Program. These free events, which run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will connect the public with resources for food, health care, social services, and more in Tacoma and surrounding areas. The fairs are scheduled for Thursday, July 9, at Verlo Playfield and Thursday, July 30, at Stewart Heights Park.

The Free Summer Lunch program receives funding support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and meets or exceeds USDA nutrition standards. Pioneer Human Services provides the meals.

Here are the participating locations:

Eastside Family Resource Center (Next to Roosevelt Park), 3569 E Roosevelt Ave Franklin Park, 1201 S. Puget Sound Ave Lincoln-Eldridge Park, 801 S. 37th St Manitou Park, 4408 American Lake Blvd Northeast Tacoma Playground, 5520 29th St. NE Oakland Madrona, 3114 S Madison Sawyer Tot Lot, 3315 S Sawyer St SERA/STAR Center, 3873 S 66th St. South Park, 4851 S Tacoma Way Stewart Heights Park, 5715 Reginald Gutierrez Ln Titlow Park, 8425 6th Ave Verlo Playfield, 4321 McKinley Ave Wapato Park, 6500 S. Sheridan Ave Wright Park, 501 South I St.

To learn more, visit: parkstacoma.gov/free-summer-meals-2026

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