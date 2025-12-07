Tacoma woman sentenced to prison for bank fraud scheme

SEATTLE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Tacoma woman was sentenced for her involvement in a scheme to steal money from victims’ accounts.

Aneicia Ford was accused of stealing account information of 23 victims from a credit union that she was employed by from.

The scheme started only weeks after Ford began her job.

Ford worked a customer service agent for the credit union where she was allowed to work from home.

She would gather customer information and develop an account takeover scheme.

Ford would hand over the information to the people working on the scam with her.

She would supply them with fake IDs to access the accounts.

The group stole as much as $345,014 from victims’ accounts by withdrawing up to $25,000 in cash or by ordering cashier’s checks and money orders.

Ford was sentenced to a little over two years in prison on May 20, 2025

U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead said during Ford’s sentencing, “What you did was serious… Your employer trusted you with access to customers’ more personal information…. Real people suffered real harm from the actions that you took.”

