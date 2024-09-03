Tacoma ‘resource fair’ helps those experiencing homelessness

TACOMA, Wash. — Those who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless have the opportunity to be connected to crucial services at a resource fair in Tacoma.

According to a press release sent on Monday, Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will take place next September 12, 2024, from 11 am to 3 pm at the First Christian Church at 602 N Orchard Street, Tacoma.

Resources available at the event include enrollment in health insurance, free phones, veterans’ services, career building, haircuts, dental services, shower and laundry availability, legal services, and enrollment in the homeless Coordinated Entry System. Also featured are free lunches, giveaways, and more.

If you or someone you know could benefit from these resources, you can click here.









©2024 Cox Media Group