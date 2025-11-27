Tacoma Rescue Mission hosts free Thanksgiving meal

TACOMA, Wash. — It’s Thanksgiving Day, and the Tacoma Dome will be packed with more than a thousand people getting a free hot meal this afternoon.

KIRO 7’s Brooke Griffin was live from Tacoma this morning as the Tacoma Rescue Mission team worked to get that many meals ready.

The meal will include turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, rolls, and desserts.

The event will be at the Tacoma Dome from 3 - 6 p.m. today, and officials say they expect around 1,400 to show up.

Parking is available for free, or you can take a shuttle from the Tacoma Rescue Mission downtown location on South Tacoma Way.

They say no weapons or animals are allowed inside.

Everyone will be searched at the front door, but if you don’t want your bag searched, you can put it in the bag check at the front entrance of the Dome.

Organizers say there will also be a heated tent with seats outside and to-go meals available for anyone who doesn’t want to go inside.

Tacoma Rescue Mission officials say they still need help with donations to make it through the holidays.

They tell us they still need hundreds of turkeys, pies, fresh vegetables, and canned goods.

You can donate seven days a week during business hours, or you can make a monetary donation as well.

Officials say they are all set on the volunteer shifts with plenty of people here today, but they need people for other shifts this season.

Find more information here: trm.org

