Tacoma Pride Festival moves to a bigger location for 2025

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Pride Festival will return to Pierce County on July 12, and this year, it’s getting a venue change.

According to the Rainbow Center, the LGBTQ+ group that runs the event, it will take place at Wright Park.

In year’s past, it’s taken place at Fireman’s Park.

“Tacoma Pride has been growing, and we’re finally too large to remain at our location downtown,” the organization wrote online. “Our team has been exploring our options for expansion and relocation, and we’ve decided to partner with Tacoma Parks to bring the Tacoma Pride Festival back to Wright!”

Vendor applications for the 2025 event are live now. People can apply here or send an email to vendors@rainbowcntr.org.

The Rainbow Center says it will begin recruiting volunteers for the event next month. Those who are interested in helping or sponsoring the event can send an email here: info@rainbowcntr.org.

Attendees can expect a variety of musicians, drag queens, and other entertainment.









©2025 Cox Media Group