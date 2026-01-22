Tacoma police sergeant fired for sending nude photos to employees, falsifying timecards

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A veteran Tacoma Police Department (TPD) sergeant was terminated last summer, and it took a Public Disclosure Request from KIRO Newsradio and a four-month wait to find out why.

TPD released documents in which Tacoma Police Chief Patricia Jackson wrote that TPD Sergeant Shane Wimbles was terminated after an internal investigation found he had, on multiple occasions, sent nude pictures of himself to women in the department via their social media accounts.

Jackson stated that Wimbles’ behavior was predatory, intentional, repeated, and inconsistent with personal and professional standards and that it led to a loss of confidence, a breakdown in trust, and a measurable erosion of morale.

“The people involved still work for that organization. They still have to work there, they still have to go to work every day and face their co-workers, and sometimes that’s just embarrassing to do,” retired King County Sheriff John Urquhart said.

‘Fear, disappointment, embarrassment’: Chief describes toll of Wimbles’ actions

Jackson described how Wimbles’ actions affected others.

“I read every report, transcript, and document, and listened to each recorded interview. The emotional weight came through in those conversations. People described fear, disappointment, and embarrassment in a way that doesn’t come across on paper,” Jackson wrote in Wimbles’ termination letter. “Hearing it firsthand made it clear how serious the impacts of your actions are, and why real accountability has to follow.”

Along with a significant impact on the women employees involved, there was also concern about how it would impact the department as a whole.

“When officers find out what their leaders are doing, maybe it’s against the law, something they shouldn’t be doing, it certainly affects morale,” Urquhart said.

Wimbles also falsified timecards, investigation found

The internal investigation also found Wimbles submitted timecards with falsified signatures, a “serious offense that undermines public trust by pre-empting the proper review of payroll expenditures, which are made with public funds.”

“We would not hire an entry-level applicant who had engaged in similar conduct, and I cannot justify continuing your employment in light of your actions,” Jackson wrote.

Law enforcement experts noted the offense called into question Wimbles’ credibility and honesty, which could jeopardize cases in which he was involved. Therefore, TPD notified the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Wimbles could be added to the Brady List. The Brady List is a confidential record maintained by prosecutors of law enforcement officers with histories of misconduct or credibility issues. It stems from the Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland, which requires prosecutors to disclose evidence favorable to a defendant, including anything that could impeach a witness’s honesty.

“The defense can impeach them. They can appear dishonest, and it can kill a case,” former Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said.

Tacoma police wouldn’t provide a comment for this story, saying the department does not comment on personnel matters.

Follow James Lynch on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group