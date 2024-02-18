Tacoma police release sketch of Point Defiance stabbing suspect

TACOMA, Wash. — Police say a woman was pinned down and stabbed on a marked trail of the 5-Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park on February 10.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect ran away on foot through the trails and hasn’t been found.

On Sunday, Tacoma police released a sketch of the suspect.

If you recognize the person, contact Crime Stoppers of Pierce County at tpcrimestoppers.com, call (800) 222-TIPS, or use the P3 tips app.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest.

If you encounter the person in the picture, call 911.

