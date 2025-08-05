Tacoma police issue warning about scam calls

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Tacoma police are warning residents about scam calls from people posing as law enforcement officers

The callers often claim you’ve missed a court date, have outstanding warrants, and must pay bail immediately using Bitcoin or gift cards.

Officers do not collect payments over the phone or request donations via Venmo or other apps, the Tacoma Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

Another scam making the rounds involves fake fundraising calls claiming to support local law enforcement.

If you receive a call like this, you are urged to hang up and verify by calling the official non-emergency line at (253) 287-4455, option 5.

🚨 SCAM ALERT: If someone calls you claiming to be a cop and says you: 🚩Missed court 🚩Have warrants 🚩Need to pay RIGHT... Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Monday, August 4, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group