Tacoma Police investigating homicide after man found dead

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says a man was found dead near Earnest S Brazill Street and South I Street on Sunday morning.

Officers responded at around 9:40 a.m. to reports of a man who was unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to TPD.

This is a developing story.

Homicide Investigation – 1200 Block of South I Street

Tacoma, WA – At approximately 9:40 AM on February 1, 2026, Tacoma Police responded to an address in the 1200 block of S I street for a report of an unresponsive male. Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim. — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) February 1, 2026

