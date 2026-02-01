Local

Tacoma Police investigating homicide after man found dead

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Tacoma police vehicle - Pierce County Coverage (KIRO 7 News)
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says a man was found dead near Earnest S Brazill Street and South I Street on Sunday morning.

Officers responded at around 9:40 a.m. to reports of a man who was unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to TPD.

This is a developing story.

