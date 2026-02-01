Tacoma Police investigating homicide after man found dead

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says a man was found dead near Earnest S Brazill Street and South I Street on Sunday morning.
Officers responded at around 9:40 a.m. to reports of a man who was unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to TPD.
This is a developing story.
Homicide Investigation – 1200 Block of South I Street— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) February 1, 2026
