Tacoma police to deploy ShotSpotter technology

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) will deploy SoundThinking’s acoustic gunshot detection technology, ShotSpotter, according to a news release published Thursday.

TPD says the ShotSpotter technology will cover two square miles in Tacoma later this fall, with the initial deployment occurring in the Hosmer area.

ShotSpotter allows law enforcement agencies to swiftly identify and locate gunfire incidents through real-time alerts that pinpoint the precise location of gunfire, says TPD.

TPD says ShotSpotter will support the Violent Crime Reduction Plan.

Tacoma Police Department will host community meetings about the deployment:

Wednesday, Aug 21 at 6:00 PM at the 4-sector substation 400 East 56th Street, Tacoma

Thursday, Aug 22 at 6:00 PM at the 4-sector substation 400 East 56th Street, Tacoma

©2024 Cox Media Group