Tacoma police arrest four after robbery and high-speed chase

Tacoma Police arrested four individuals earlier this month following an armed robbery and high-speed chase in the city’s south end, according to the department.

The incident began when officers responded to the report of a robbery in which the victim was held at gunpoint by four suspects in a white vehicle.

Officers quickly identified the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver drove away, leading to a pursuit.

During the chase, police deployed spike strips, deflating two of the vehicle’s tires.

Despite this, the driver continued until the pursuit ended near 8600 South C Street, where three of the suspects attempted to run away.

Officers, including one who is a former collegiate athlete, pursued and apprehended the fleeing suspects.

The fourth suspect remained in the vehicle and was also taken into custody.

All four suspects were arrested and booked on multiple charges, including first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, felony eluding, hit and run, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

