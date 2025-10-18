Local

Tacoma man missing, last seen September 20

By MyNorthwest.com Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — A 33-year-old man from Tacoma is missing.

Reid Thompson was last seen on September 20, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

According to his family, he was last seen wearing a gray polo and tan pants.

He was leaving his house in University Place, driving a dark gray Toyota RAV4 with license plate CEG4455.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tacoma Police Department at 253-287-4455.

