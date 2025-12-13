Tacoma house fire may have been set intentionally, authorities say

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) says officials are investigating a possible arson at a home on Saturday morning.

At around 10:50 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home near North Huson Street and North 29th Street, where firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the house when they arrived.

Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Tacoma Police arson detectives and fire officials are investigating the incident.

