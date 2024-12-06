Tacoma firefighters rescue two people trapped in car

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped in a car Friday afternoon.

It happened after several cars got into a crash at South J Street and South 9th Street just before 2 p.m.

Crews worked quickly to pull the people to safety and they were rushed to a nearby hospital. No word on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

