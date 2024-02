Police in Tacoma are investigating after a man was found dead Monday night.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of South Orchard Street, where they found an unresponsive man.

Medics from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are investigating the cause of the man’s death.

