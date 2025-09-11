Tacoma Creek Fire grows to 3,796 acres, remains uncontained

CUSICK, Wash. — The Tacoma Creek Fire has been burning for 11 days now and is about 3,796 acres.

The flames remain uncontained.

The fire is about 15 miles from Cusick and started by lightning on September 1.

534 people are working to put it out.

Fire activity remained active for most of Wednesday and thunderstorms moved into the area in the late afternoon.

Crews continue to lay hose around the north, east, and south sides of the fire.

Hotshot crews, helicopters, and heavy equipment were used on the west and south ends of the fire to stop fire growth.

Smoke from the Tacoma Creek Fire and other fires in the area continues to impact surrounding communities. To see the latest air quality, click here.

Tacoma Creek Road is closed and cannot be accessed from the north off Highway 20. From the south, Tacoma Creek Road is open up to the junction with Calicoma Road.

Batey Bould trail is not passable because it travels north to the Tacoma Creek Road.

There are also closures along Ruby Creek Road, Cusick Creek Road, and Olson Creek Road.

The Blacktail Mountain Road is open until mile marker 7.

Additionally, the Radar Dome trailhead is closed; however, the trail remains open.

©2025 Cox Media Group