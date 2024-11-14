Tacoma animal shelter desperately overcrowded, waives adoption fees

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has dropped the adoption fee for all dogs from Nov. 14-17 amidst overcrowding concerns.

“We are in crisis mode,” said Leslie Dalzell, Chief Executive Officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “We have doubled and tripled kennel capacity, with dogs in offices and temporary crates in hallways.”

According to Dalzell, the shelter is currently caring for nearly 130 dogs on-site, plus nearly 70 in foster homes. She says dog intake has increased this year, with 400 more dogs entering the shelter than by this time in 2023.

The shelter assures that each adoptable dog has undergone a wellness exam from shelter staff, received initial vaccinations, is microchipped with national registration, and will be spayed or neutered before adoption.

For dogs not yet spayed or neutered, the shelter also offers a foster-to-adopt option.

To view all adoptable dogs, visit the shelter’s website: thehumanesociety.org/adoptable-pet-category/dogs.

To learn more about fostering, visit: thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster.

To help support the shelter financially, visit: thehumanesociety.org/donate.

