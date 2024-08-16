T-Mobile Park makes list of most vegan-friendly ballparks

SEATTLE - — One of Seattle’s stadiums is scoring big with its vegan fans.

T-Mobile Park made it onto PETA’s list of the most vegan-friendly ballparks.

The stadium has traditional vegan hamburgers and sausages but also offers unique items like acai bowls, vegetable and mushroom buns, and tofu tots.

Here is a look at PETA’s list:

1. Coors Field (Colorado Rockies)

2. Citi Field (New York Mets)

3. Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies)

4. Truist Park (Atlanta Braves)

5. Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees)

6. Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers)

7. Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants)

8. T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners)

9. Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago White Sox)

10. Nationals Park (Washington Nationals)

11. Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays)

