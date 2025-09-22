T-Mobile announces new CEO

BELLEVUE, Wash. — On Monday, T-Mobile announced their newest CEO.

T-Mobile COO Srini Gopalan will succeed current CEO Mike Sievert at the start of November.

In their announcement, T-Mobile wrote, in part:

“Great companies have the foresight to pass the baton when three things are true: the company is stronger than ever, its future even brighter and a new leader is ready. All three are true for T-Mobile.

Srini is the right leader for the next Un-carrier era with more than 15 years in telecom and wireless experience — over a third of which has been at T-Mobile including roles on the Board and as COO. He’s transformed businesses, driven growth and led digital transformation across industries."

According to the company, Sievert will stay on as Vice Chairman of the Company and Board, a newly-created management position at T-Mobile.

