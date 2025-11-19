Swedish eliminates nearly 300 positions across Puget Sound area

Providence Swedish has announced that it will be cutting 296 positions across four hospitals and its medical group due to financial challenges.

The 296 employees represent 3.8% of Swedish’s workforce at Swedish First Hill, Cherry Hill, Issaquah and Ballard hospital campuses and Swedish Medical Group.

The positions impacted are non-represented caregivers, represented (union) roles, and open positions that will remain unfilled.

The adjustments affect a combination of frontline and clinical, administrative, support, and management positions across more than 100 departments

“These are tough and complex – but necessary – decisions to address the significant economic pressures facing health care today,” said Elizabeth Wako, M.D., president and CEO of Swedish Health Services. “While layoffs are never our first choice, they are needed to sustain this organization.”

ALSO READ: Healthcare deserts in 2025: 80% of the country lacks healthcare access

Providence Swedish, like many other hospitals across the country, have been operating with a decreased federal budget and increased costs from insurance agencies and local legislation.

“Despite implementing effective plans over the past seven months, the organization must adapt swiftly to the ongoing uncertainties in health care,” the hospital said in a press release.

Providence Swedish said it will offer resources for job placement and career counseling, alongside its caregiver assistance program.

Impacted employees will transition out of the organization in early 2026.

In July of this year, Swedish laid off more than 100 nursing assistants in Everett for some of the same reasons.

Additional operational changes include closing the Credena pharmacy at Cherry Hill, effective Nov. 24, and closing the Swedish Weight Loss Outpatient Clinic at Issaquah, effective Dec. 12.

©2025 Cox Media Group