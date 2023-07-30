Local

SWAT teams respond to Puyallup man barricaded in home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police said they are trying to talk a barricaded man out of a home.

The Puyallup Police Department tweeted about the man on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.,

The department also posted pictures of officers along 17th Avenue Northwest.

Police told us the man allegedly violated a restraining order and is holding himself up in the home.

Police said he is alone, but believe he has a gun. SWAT teams are responding.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read