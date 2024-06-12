SWAT called after reports of gunshots, hostage in Seattle’s Central District

SEATTLE — Reports of shots fired at a Central District apartment building late Tuesday night led to a large police response.

At about 11:09 p.m., dispatchers received calls about gunshots being fired in the 300 block of 22nd Avenue.

Seattle Police officers arrived and cordoned off the building. Several people came out, including the victim. Police then called several others out of the building, who were then interviewed.

Police were told that someone was being held inside a unit by an armed suspect. SWAT and a hostage negotiation team were called to the scene.

A search warrant was obtained, but neither the suspect nor a gun was found in the apartment. Police did find several gun accessories.

No one was arrested.





