SUV crashes through Ravenna restaurant with patrons inside

SEATTLE — An SUV crashed into the Mioposto restaurant in Ravenna Friday night while patrons were dining inside, the restaurant posted on Instagram.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says multiple people inside sustained minor injuries in the crash.

At around 8:20 p.m., the SUV reportedly ran a red light and drove into the restaurant, SPD said.

Police say the driver was evaluated, and officers determined they were not under the influence.

“...our beloved little Ravenna was struck by a car while the restaurant was full. We are in complete shock but above all, deeply grateful that everyone is safe and that no life-threatening injuries occurred,” Mioposto posted on Instagram.

