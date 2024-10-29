Suspects steal 2 totem poles worth $20K in La Push

FORKS, Wash. — Suspects stole two totem poles worth thousands of dollars in La Push in late October.

According to a press release from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Michael Foster with the La Push Police Department reported that two totem poles were missing from the Quileute Tribe’s 101 Building in Forks.

The totem poles are about 15 years old and $10,000 each.

There are no suspects, and no witnesses have come forward, police said.

If you have any information, please contact the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2262, email Sergeant Hoban here or file an anonymous tip here.

There were no further details to provide at this time.

