Suspects rob victim with hammer and BB gun in Lacey parking lot, police say

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department says that a man and a woman were arrested after stealing a victim’s wallet at gunpoint in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

The robbery happened on Quinault Dr. NE. at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that the two suspects went up to the victim’s car and smashed his driver’s side window with a hammer.

After smashing the window, one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded that he give over his wallet.

They left in a blue SUV after the robbery was completed.

The victim was able to give police a detailed description of the suspect and the car they were driving.

Sometime later, Olympia Police Department officers found the SUV on Highway 101.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the car and arrested the suspects.

While searching the SUV, police found a hammer and a BB gun.

Lace Police booked both suspects into jail under robbery charges.

