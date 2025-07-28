Suspected DUI river in Thurston County allegedly blows three times over legal limit after crash

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A driver in Olympia was arrtested for DUI after allegedly driving into a concrete barrier next to a business on Martin Way East early Saturday morning, the Thurston County Sheriff said in a Facebook post.

The driver of the Lexus sedan allegedly blew a .266 blood alcohol content (BAC) level which is more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Sheriff Derek Sanders also noted the driver showed physical signs of impairment which shows signs consisitent with consuming a significant amount of alcohol.

