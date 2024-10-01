Suspected DUI driver nearly drives through Bothell ‘drive-thru’

BOTHELL, Wash. — A driver nearly drove through a “drive-thru” in Bothell early Tuesday, but luckily, no one was hurt.

At 4:20 a.m., Bothell Police arrested the driver of a Lexus on suspicion of DUI after they drove through a metal fence above the Chick-fil-A drive-thru lane on 228th Street Southeast.

Though the fence was twisted and broken from the impact, the car was left dangling in the parking lot above the restaurant.

Photos from Bothell PD show car parts, concrete, and various debris scattered across the drive-thru lane, but the actual restaurant was untouched.

“This one was pretty easy to spot, but please be aware; Bothell Police are on the lookout for impaired drivers every night & every day. We care about your safety and the safety of others,” Bothell Police said in an X post.

There were also two passengers inside the Lexus during the wild ride, but they were OK.

Car nearly hits Bothell Chick-fil-A (Bothell Police Department)

