Suspected DUI driver injures woman and child in head-on crash, Thurston sheriff says

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a man suspected of being under the influence of meth allegedly caused a head-on crash on Friday night.

Witnesses reported seeing a Subaru wagon recklessly passing cars on Littlerock Road Southwest in Thurston County, TCSO said.

The Subaru then reportedly collided with another car head-on, with a woman and her child inside.

Thurston Sheriff Derek Sanders said the driver sustained life-threatening injuries, while the woman and child were seriously injured; all were brought to a local hospital.

The man is facing charges of vehicular assault, reckless driving, and DUI, TCSO said.

Tonight, TCSO deputies and West Thurston Fire responded to a head on collision on Littlerock Rd SW with heavy intrusion... Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Friday, October 17, 2025

