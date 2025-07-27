Suspected DUI driver injures three in Marysville crash

Marysville Police have arrested a man for DUI after allegedly causing a crash that injured three people early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 51st Avenue Northeast and 88th Street Northeast where the alleged causing driver crashed into another car, injuring the three people inside, MPD said.

They were brought to a local hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown, Marysville Police said.

Officers arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI and he has been booked into the Marysville jail.

