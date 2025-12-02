Suspected DUI driver accused of hitting, killing woman backing into her driveway

MIDLAND, Wash. — A 27-year-old is recovering from serious injuries after deputies say he hit and killed another driver while allegedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the 27-year-old was driving on Golden Given Road E in Midland when he allegedly T-boned a 69-year-old woman who was coming home from work and was backing into her own driveway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to deputies, when he recovers, he will be booked into Pierce County Jail for vehicular homicide and DUI.

©2025 Cox Media Group