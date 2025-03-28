Suspected DUI crash knocks out power to over 900 Bothell residents

BOTHELL, Wash. — Over 900 residents are without power after police say a car crashed into two power poles in downtown Bothell.

According to Bothell PD, a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of DUI around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The silver sedan he was driving was left crushed along Bothell Way Northeast, shutting down the roadway from 185th to 191st Street in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police say the sedan was the only car involved in the crash, but they did not say what led up to it. The driver was able to get himself out before being taken into custody.

KIRO 7′s Samantha Lomibao spoke to a young man who saw it all go down.

“I heard a big thump, l looked to my left, and I saw the lights going down... and then there was a big zap and it started smoking. I looked and was like, ‘Oh my goodness’, then I ran out of the building outside,” he said.

According to the Puget Sound Energy outage map, 920 residents are without power in the area. The estimated time for restoration is 10 a.m. Friday.

Driver treated at scene and arrested on suspicion of DUI. No passengers, no other vehicles or injuries. pic.twitter.com/4JRCjTL7JP — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) March 28, 2025





