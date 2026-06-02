Pasco man arrested for hijacking cattle truck on Highway 395, demanding $20K

A 46-year-old man was arrested for forcing a semi-truck off Highway 395 last week, stealing a trailer full of cattle, and demanding thousands for its return.

After the May 27 incident, Clemente G. Esquivel of Pasco allegedly sent a video demanding $20,000 in exchange for returning the livestock, according to court documents obtained by The Tri-City Herald.

Esquivel was charged with first-degree theft, second-degree extortion, and reckless driving. He was later released after posting the $10,000 bond.

The hijacking: Pasco man swerves across a highway median, forcing a stop

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Esquivel was traveling north in his Ford F-150 on Highway 395. He swerved over the median to head south on the divided highway, according to court documents.

Esquivel then pulled up in front of a semi-truck hauling cattle and started stepping on his brakes in an effort to make the truck pull over.

Police noted that the semi truck driver “detailed in panic” and “attempted to make defensive maneuvers while keeping the cattle in mind,” according to The Tri-City Herald.

The truck driver then pulled onto Eltopia W. Road and came to a stop near Booker Auction, roughly 20 miles north of Pasco.

The cattle driver exited his truck and was confronted by Esquivel, who was reportedly cussing and yelling, according to court documents. Esquivel allegedly demanded $20,000 to return the cattle.

The semi-truck driver attempted to hop back into the truck, but Esquivel allegedly forced him away from the vehicle and took the driver’s seat. The cattle driver ultimately backed away and let Esquivel drive off.

Esquivel returns to scene, approaches investigators

Police noted that Esquivel later made a video that he sent to the truck driver’s friend, in which he made repeated demands for $20,000 to return the cattle.

While police communicated with the semi-truck driver, Esquivel returned to the scene and approached investigators, according to court documents obtained by The Tri-City Herald.

Esquivel’s wife owns the truck cab. Esquivel told police that when he saw it on the highway, he made a U-turn and signaled for it to pull over.

Esquivel also admitted that the cattle driver had been allowed to use the semi-truck in the past, but it remains unclear what the latest dispute concerned.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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