Suspect wanted in Skagit County man’s murder now in custody

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The search for James Kelly, the suspect in the murder of a 44-year-old Marblemount man, is over.

After a long investigation, deputies with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old Concrete man was found and taken into custody.

Kelly is wanted in the disappearance of 44-year-old Justin Spaeth, who was reported missing on or around Feb. 28.

Investigators developed information that led them to believe Spaeth was murdered by Kelly.

Rose Adams said she knew Spaeth, and had spoken to him in a phone call on Feb. 26.

She said Spaeth was worried that he was going to be robbed by Kelly, and had told a deputy about the situation.

“And the following day he went missing,” Adams said.

Missing man Justin Spaeth 44-year-old Justin Spaeth of Marblemount.













