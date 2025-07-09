Suspect runs over, seriously injures victim during domestic violence incident in Yelm

YELM, Wash. — One person was arrested and another was hospitalized after they were run over by a car in Yelm on Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Sanders with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), deputies learned that a physical fight inside a car off Yelm Highway led to one person being run over, causing serious injuries.

Additionally, deputies say the driver showed signs of impairment, and evidence of alcohol consumption was seen inside the car.

Sheriff Sanders confirmed the driver was arrested for vehicular assault, domestic violence.

