Suspect on the loose after hit-and-run involving two cars in Grays Harbor

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — A suspect remains on the loose in connection to a hit-and-run on Friday evening involving two cars in Grays Harbor.

According to an incident report from the Washington State Patrol, the incident on Friday evening involved three cars. The suspect was driving westbound in the second lane and a man was driving in lane one on State Route 8 at milepost 9. A woman was driving eastbound on SR 8 in the opposite direction.

The suspect merged into lane one and struck the man’s car, causing him to lose control, cross the median and hit the woman’s car. After the crash, the suspect drove off westbound on SR 8. The man and woman both stopped in eastbound lane one.

WSP said the man, a 65-year-old from McCleary, and the woman, a 63-year-old from Olympia, were both taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center with injuries. The extent of their injuries was not immediately disclosed.

A preliminary crash investigation found that the suspect didn’t yield the right of way.

KIRO 7 News reached out to WSP regarding a suspect or car description and has not heard back as of Sunday morning.

