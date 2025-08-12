Suspect in Little Creek Casino robbery arrested; suspected of thefts at casinos and fire department

The man suspected of attempting to rob Little Creek Casino on Saturday morning has been arrested in Kent, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man was safely apprehended Monday evening, thanks to a joint investigation with Lewis County Narcotics Task Force (JNET), Thurston County Narcotics Task Force (TNT), HSI, FBI, Kent PD, Squaxin Island PD, and MCSO.

According to the sheriff’s office, in addition to the attempted armed robbery at Little Creek Casino, the same man is a suspect in additional casino robberies and the theft of emergency equipment from a Centralia Fire Department vehicle.

The Little Creek Casino incident happened around 11:24 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, when the suspect walked into the casino’s supervisor station, showed a handgun, and demanded money.

Staff told him there was no cash in the till, and the man ran off without taking anything.

Patrol deputies and K-9 teams searched the area but were unable to find him. He was last spotted running toward Highway 101, then across the overpass before disappearing from view.

