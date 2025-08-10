Mason County deputies seek suspect in armed robbery at Little Creek Casino

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of attempted to rob Little Creek Casino on Saturday morning.

Deputies said the incident happened around 11:24 a.m. Aug. 9, when the suspect walked into the casino’s supervisor station, showed a handgun, and demanded money.

Staff told him there was no cash in the till, and the man ran off without taking anything.

Patrol deputies and K-9 teams searched the area but could not find him.

He was last spotted running toward Highway 101, then across the overpass before disappearing from view.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as possibly Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-7 with a small build.

He was wearing a gray or dark flannel button-up shirt fastened to the neck, dark gray pants, dark “Romeo”-style boots, a light gray hat with a white Nike logo, and sunglasses.

Investigators said he also had a clear plastic glove on his right hand and was carrying a pistol.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call 911.

