Suspect identified in attempted rape inside Seattle woman’s apartment

SEATTLE — A suspect has been identified in the attempted rape of a Seattle woman last month, and now police want to find him.

Seattle Police Department Sexual Assault Unit detectives are looking for Jaylen Tyrique Johnson. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In early August, an unknown man entered the victim’s apartment and tried to rape her. She was able to fight him off and he fled, but she was seriously hurt.

Johnson is now wanted in King County for first-degree attempted rape.

He’s described as a 24-year-old Black man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Johnson may be in the Redmond or Issaquah area.

If you have information about Johnson or where he may be you’re asked to call 911 or SPD’s Sexual Assault Unit at 206-639-3007.

