Suspect held after North Seattle carjacking of WSP trooper, bond decision set for Saturday

A judge found probable cause Friday to hold a suspect accused of stealing a Washington State Patrol patrol car in North Seattle, a case that ended with an arrest following a pursuit along Interstate 5, court officials said.

The ruling came during the suspect’s first appearance in King County Superior Court.

The judge determined there was sufficient cause for the case to proceed.

Bond was not addressed at the hearing because the defendant refused to appear in court.

Court officials said the bond decision is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the jail courtroom.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the incident began around noon Thursday near Northgate.

Investigators said a WSP lieutenant contacted a man who was walking across the northbound lanes of I-5.

The man is accused of pushing the trooper to the ground, taking her patrol car and driving away.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the stolen patrol car traveled north on I-5, prompting a pursuit involving multiple troopers.

Authorities said a trooper eventually used a maneuver to stop the vehicle near Lynnwood, bringing the pursuit to an end.

Troopers arrested the man at the scene.

No injuries were reported, though the patrol vehicle sustained damage, WSP said.

Officials have accused the man of robbery, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault and DUI.

The court documents also state that a judge approved a blood draw later that afternoon, which was carried out at a hospital.

Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it has not received the completed investigation materials from law enforcement needed to make a charging decision.

Those documents are expected in the coming days.

Because charges have not been filed, the suspect is not being named at this time.

A bond hearing will be held over the weekend.

