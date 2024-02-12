Suspect flees Bellevue hit-and-run on foot, multiple cars heavily damaged

Police officers are responding to a hit-and-run in Bellevue that occurred at the Bellevue Way Northeast and Northwest 4th Street intersection near Bellevue Downtown Park.

According to a captain with Bellevue Police, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers tried to pull over the suspected driver on Interstate 405, but the driver allegedly refused to stop, taking off and eventually running a red light, colliding into two other vehicles. According to KIRO Newsradio, there was heavy damage at the scene.

NEW: @BvuePD tells me this started when troopers tried to pull over an Escalade driver on I-405 and they refused to stop.



The driver sped through this intersection, colliding with the blue Subaru, crashing and then running away.



No injuries reported. Police looking for suspect. https://t.co/p5D2WPQ8PV — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 12, 2024

The suspect was driving a white Cadillac Escalade, now wedged within planters outlining a mall parking lot near the intersection after the crash. The Escalade had “tons of toolboxes” inside, according to KIRO Newsradio. One of the vehicles the suspect crashed into was quickly towed away while the other, a blue Subaru, is still at the scene.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle, the white Escalade, fled the scene on foot,” Bellevue Police Captain Rob Spingler told KIRO Newsradio. “He was last seen westbound on NE 4th at about 100th Avenue Northeast.”

Despite the violent crash, no injuries have been reported. One of the victims was even able to drive away on their own.

“These cars are completely mangled,” Dan, a witness to the accident, said. “Tools were ejected from the truck. It looked like it was very violent.”

“It just flew by,” another witness added. “I was just walking down here, I walk here every morning, then the crash, boom! Looked over as the car flies through here, and then, accident.”

As roads are cleared up and reopening, traffic delays are still expected with officers remaining on the scene. Police described the suspect as a man wearing dark sweatpants and a blue hoodie. There is no indication whether alcohol or drugs are involved, as of this reporting.

This story was originally posted on mynorthwest.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group