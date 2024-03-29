Suspect in Feb. stabbing at Point Defiance Park arrested in San Francisco attempting to flee U.S.

A suspect wanted in the stabbing of a woman at Point Defiance Park in February has been arrested in Atlanta while attempting to flee the United States, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 10, a woman identified as Jane was walking on the marked trails of 5-Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park when an unknown man stabbed her.

She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. She spoke to the media two weeks later, describing the assault.

Jane described the attacker to detectives and a sketch artist, who released a composite description to the public on Feb. 18.

Soon after, detectives learned the man’s name and discovered he had left the state.

On Friday, detectives with the Tacoma Police Department, the Federal Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, and the San Francisco Police Department tracked the man from Atlanta to San Francisco, where he was arrested.

He is currently being held in a California jail, where he is awaiting extradition back to Washington.





